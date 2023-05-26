25,825 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Motco

Motco purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.30. 207,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

