23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $2.50. The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.91. 719,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,021,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $877.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

