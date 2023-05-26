22nd Century Group Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

22nd Century Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCPL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Insider Activity at SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.