1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
