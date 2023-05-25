Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Buys 100,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zomedica Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,151. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

About Zomedica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 1,047.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.