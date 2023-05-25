Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Buys 100,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Zomedica Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,151. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
