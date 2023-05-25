XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.80. The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.97. 5,261,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,343,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 549.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $21,058,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.84.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

