XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 2,362 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $177,244.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,175,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,284,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Adams sold 1 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77.00.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 1,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.35. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in XPEL by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in XPEL by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

