X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.21

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and traded as low as $28.16. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 1,526,449 shares trading hands.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 737,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.