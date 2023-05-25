WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.