WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.