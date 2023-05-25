WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $21.54.
