Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.0513 on Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $231,486.28 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,374.896416 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0514112 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $150,418.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.