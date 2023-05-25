Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $305.04 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $305.04 or 0.01153028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $943.85 million and $117.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,094,180 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

