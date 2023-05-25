WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UNIY)

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY opened at $48.62 on Thursday. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

