WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.01 and last traded at $61.02. 171,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 209,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,332,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,418,000 after buying an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,527,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,579,000 after purchasing an additional 288,419 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,126,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,441,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,298,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

