WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,963,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AGZD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $46.36.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.