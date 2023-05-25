WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the April 30th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,963,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGZD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $46.36.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.