WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.93. Approximately 111,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 243,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $636.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 246,218 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 577,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 320,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 253,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 74,635 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

