Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.64. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 36,983 shares traded.

Wireless Telecom Group Price Performance

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 million. Research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.29% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

