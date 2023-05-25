Winning Points Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,042,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,675. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

