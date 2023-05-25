Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 3.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 4,173,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,022. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

