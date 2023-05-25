Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Wayfair by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

