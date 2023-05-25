Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.83 million and $2.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,573,449 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

