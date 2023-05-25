WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.83. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 9,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

WalkMe Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

About WalkMe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 21.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 300.5% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 171,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,751 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 43.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 349,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 105,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 24.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

