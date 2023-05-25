WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.83. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 9,551 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.
WalkMe Stock Up 5.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $793.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.23.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
