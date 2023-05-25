Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 723.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.17. 1,242,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

