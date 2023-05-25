Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after purchasing an additional 255,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,989. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

