VRES (VRS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,317.33

VRES (VRS) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and $2,317.33 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,340.70 or 1.00059234 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.01411803 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,631.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

