Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 6%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 154,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 459,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.