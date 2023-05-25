Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 6%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 154,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 459,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.55) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a positive return on equity of 95.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $28,355.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares in the company, valued at $565,517.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

