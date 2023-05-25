Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

