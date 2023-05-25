Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Voestalpine Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.
About Voestalpine
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.