Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Short Interest Up 30,700.0% in May

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 30,700.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VENG opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. Vision Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Vision Energy Corp. engages in the provision of solar hydrogen energy systems. The firm has developed and implemented a hydrogen energy system used to completely power a residence or commercial property with clean energy so that it can run independent of the utility grid and also provide energy to the utility grid for monetary credits.

