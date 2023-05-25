Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.71. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 4,784,191 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,300,000 after purchasing an additional 639,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,769,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after acquiring an additional 461,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 255,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

