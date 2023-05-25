Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VNOM. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

