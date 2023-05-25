Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,931,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,725,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,584,343.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,069. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

