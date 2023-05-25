Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up to $46.57

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.57, but opened at $49.00. Vicor shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 72,236 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vicor by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

