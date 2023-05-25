Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 33,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$45.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0674061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

