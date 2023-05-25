Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,380,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,512,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

