Verge Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $32.51 million and $1.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00321879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00576702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00067724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00425523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,505,363 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.