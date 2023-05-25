Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

