Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
