Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.4% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

