Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,074 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

