Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 8,183,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

