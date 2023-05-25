Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,060. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

