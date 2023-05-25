Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $941,572.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $955,102.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 161,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,960. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

