V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,428,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349,378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 98,488 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 191,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.