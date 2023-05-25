V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 1356174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

V.F. Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

