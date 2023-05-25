Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.