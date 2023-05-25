Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Trading Up 5.2%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

