Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.70-$25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.09 billion.

Shares of ULTA traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.12. 1,751,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.91 and its 200 day moving average is $498.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.71.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

