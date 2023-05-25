UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.01

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 520133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -49.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

