U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 7,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.30% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF
The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.