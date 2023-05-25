U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.19. Approximately 7,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Get U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.30% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.