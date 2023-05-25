Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Invests $511,000 in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Crescera Capital Acquisition accounts for about 1.1% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 16.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 1.6 %

CRECU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 5,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

