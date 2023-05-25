Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Acquires Shares of 137,805 Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III makes up approximately 3.0% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. owned about 0.71% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 344,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NYSE ATAQ remained flat at $10.19 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

