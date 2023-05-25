TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $536.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $6,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

